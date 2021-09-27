Hotel Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Montana M. Aebischer-Like, a new recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, sits at a table during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. After making their phone call home, recruits completed processing paperwork before receiving their initial haircuts. Aebishcer-Like was recruited out of Amarillo, Texas with Recruiting Station Amarillo, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

