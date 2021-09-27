U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Cristian L. Villarreal, a new recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stands in line during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruiters use and hand out folders to recruits and poolees to hold documents. Villarreal was recruited out of Fort Worth, Texas with Recruiting Substation Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 18:12 Photo ID: 6860804 VIRIN: 210927-M-CI314-1092 Resolution: 4729x3153 Size: 612.16 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.