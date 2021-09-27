Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Receiving [Image 1 of 6]

    Hotel Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Senior Drill Instructors with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, look through new recruits’ belongings during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. At this time, recruits emptied their pockets and left everything in the red bins for examination. Drill Instructors took the time to ensure all contraband was confiscated before proceeding with the receiving process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

