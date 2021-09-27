Hotel Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Senior Drill Instructors with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, look through new recruits’ belongings during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. At this time, recruits emptied their pockets and left everything in the red bins for examination. Drill Instructors took the time to ensure all contraband was confiscated before proceeding with the receiving process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

