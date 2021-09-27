Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Receiving [Image 3 of 6]

    Hotel Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, sit in a room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. After making their phone call home, recruits completed processing paperwork before receiving their initial haircuts. Once recruits stepped off the bus, they immediately began the transformation from civilian to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6860805
    VIRIN: 210927-M-CI314-1094
    Resolution: 4559x3039
    Size: 732.58 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

