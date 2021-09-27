Hotel Company Receiving

New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, sit in a room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. After making their phone call home, recruits completed processing paperwork before receiving their initial haircuts. Once recruits stepped off the bus, they immediately began the transformation from civilian to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

