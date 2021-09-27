Hotel Company Receiving

New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, kneel in front of the building during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Before recruits entered the receiving building, they were briefed on the articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Once recruits stepped off the bus, they immediately began the transformation from civilian to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

