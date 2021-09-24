Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston Sailors Move MH-60S Seahawk [Image 12 of 16]

    USS Charleston Sailors Move MH-60S Seahawk

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    210924-N-PH222-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 24, 2021)

    Sailors assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 21, move a MH-60S Seahawk to the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, is operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston Sailors Move MH-60S Seahawk [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

