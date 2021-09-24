210924-N-PH222-1097 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 24, 2021)



A MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 21, conducts a flight maneuver from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during routine flight operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, is operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 06:53 Photo ID: 6859554 VIRIN: 210924-N-PH222-1097 Resolution: 3715x2654 Size: 769.13 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC -21 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USS Charleston [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.