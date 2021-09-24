210924-N-PH222-1144 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 24, 2021)
Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) prior to flight operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, is operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 06:53
|Photo ID:
|6859555
|VIRIN:
|210924-N-PH222-1144
|Resolution:
|4771x2684
|Size:
|799.2 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Charleston Sailors Conduct FOD Walk Down [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
