USS Charleston Sailors Participate in a TBEC Training Evolution

210926-N-PH222-1429 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 26, 2021)



Mineman 2nd Class Alan Molina, right, from Summit, Ill., and Mineman 3rd Class Brendan Riemrlanglois, from Crandon, Wis., prepare an 11-meter Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat to be hoisted during a Twin Boom Extensible Boom training evolution in the mission bay aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, is operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 06:53 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA