210926-N-PH222-1838 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 26, 2021)
Sailors guide an 11-meter Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat during a Twin Boom Extensible Crane training evolution in the mission bay aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, is operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 06:53
|Photo ID:
|6859534
|VIRIN:
|210926-N-PH222-1838
|Resolution:
|4693x3352
|Size:
|823 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Charleston Sailors Participate in a TBEC Training Evolution [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
