    GEMA BHAKTI 2021 [Image 26 of 27]

    GEMA BHAKTI 2021

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Raja Sitanggang, Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), Maj. James Gibson, US Army 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, look over the mission goals and objectives in preparation for the 2nd mission brief of Joint Exercise GEMA BHAKTI (GB21), September 24, 2021, Jakarta Indonesia. GB21 is a Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) staff exercise (STAFFEX) between USINDOPACOM (and components) and TNI (and components), and is designed to improve joint, operational-level staff planning and processes. It also promotes positive military relations, assuring security and stability in the region, increases cultural awareness, and enhances command and control proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 23:41
    Photo ID: 6859433
    VIRIN: 210923-Z-IX631-1031
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEMA BHAKTI 2021 [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GEMA BHAKTI 21

    State Partnership Program
    Gema Bhakti
    usindopacom
    Hawaii Natioanl Guard

