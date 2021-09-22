GEMA BHAKTI 2021

The G6 Cyber team composed of service members from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), Hawaii Army National Guard, Hawaii Air National Guard and the US. Army conduct mission analysis for the Joint Exercise GEMA BHAKTI scenario, September 22, 2021, Jakarta Indonesia. GB21 is a Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) staff exercise (STAFFEX) between USINDOPACOM (and components) and TNI (and components), and is designed to improve joint, operational-level staff planning and processes. It also promotes positive military relations, assuring security and stability in the region, increases cultural awareness, and enhances command and control proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

