GEMA BHAKTI 2021

Staff Sgt. Randolph Burns reviews the geospatial conditions with is counterparts from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) and US Army, September 22, 2021, Jakarta Indonesia. GB21 is a Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) staff exercise (STAFFEX) between USINDOPACOM (and components) and TNI (and components), and is designed to improve joint, operational-level staff planning and processes. It also promotes positive military relations, assuring security and stability in the region, increases cultural awareness, and enhances command and control proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

