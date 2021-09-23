GEMA BHAKTI 2021

Lt. Col. Gita Muharam, Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), and Sgt. 1st Class, Ray Yamane, Hawaii Army National Guard, conduct exercise injects form the Joint Exercise GEM BHAKTI control cell, September 23, 2021, Jakarta Indonesia. GB21 is a Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) staff exercise (STAFFEX) between USINDOPACOM (and components) and TNI (and components), and is designed to improve joint, operational-level staff planning and processes. It also promotes positive military relations, assuring security and stability in the region, increases cultural awareness, and enhances command and control proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

