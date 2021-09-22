GEMA BHAKTI 2021

Lt. Col. David Hosea, Hawaii Army National Guard, reviews the briefing requirements with the exercise joint staff for Joint Exercise GEMA BHAKTI, September 22, 2021, Jakarta Indonesia. GB21 is a Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) staff exercise (STAFFEX) between USINDOPACOM (and components) and TNI (and components), and is designed to improve joint, operational-level staff planning and processes. It also promotes positive military relations, assuring security and stability in the region, increases cultural awareness, and enhances command and control proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

