UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 1, 2021)

Command Master Diver Senior Chief Terry Juergens assigned with Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, Diver 2nd Class Brian Lehuede assigned with USCG Regional Dive Locker West, and Construction Mechanic 1st Class Josh Embry assigned with UCT 2 Construction Diving Detachment Alfa (CDD/A), standing by for hands on supervisor checks prior to entering the water for a 190ft surface decompression dive off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA on September 1, 2021. CDD/A is executing their Divers Training Exercise during the detachment’s 12-month homeport training cycle prior to being certified as “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Christina Roberts)

