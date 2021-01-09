Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Chatman 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 1, 2021)
    Command Master Diver Senior Chief Terry Juergens assigned with Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, Diver 2nd Class Brian Lehuede assigned with USCG Regional Dive Locker West, and Construction Mechanic 1st Class Josh Embry assigned with UCT 2 Construction Diving Detachment Alfa (CDD/A), standing by for hands on supervisor checks prior to entering the water for a 190ft surface decompression dive off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA on September 1, 2021. CDD/A is executing their Divers Training Exercise during the detachment’s 12-month homeport training cycle prior to being certified as “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Christina Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:13
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

