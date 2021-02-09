Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Chatman 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 2, 2021)
    Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jake Mooney assigned with Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 Construction Diving Detachment Alfa (CDD/A) and Diver 2nd Class Jake Thompson assigned with USCG Regional Dive Locker West deploy a remotely operated underwater vehicle to survey a mooring buoy for repairs off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA, September 2, 2021. CDD/A is executing their Divers Training Exercise during the detachment’s 12-month homeport training cycle prior to being certified as “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class David Madmon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:13
    Photo ID: 6859108
    VIRIN: 210902-N-XP368-232
    Resolution: 640x360
    Size: 30.03 KB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise
    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise
    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise
    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise
    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise
    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underwater
    Diving
    Construction
    Training
    Waterfront

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT