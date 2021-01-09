SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 1, 2021)

Lieutenant Junior Grade Christina Roberts assigned with Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 Construction Diving Detachment Alfa (CDD/A) standing on top of USS Moray, a sunken WWII submarine, located roughly in 190 fsw off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA on September 1, 2021. CDD/A is executing their Divers Training Exercise during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Master Diver Jesse Hamblin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:12 Photo ID: 6859105 VIRIN: 210901-N-BA879-1029 Resolution: 1230x697 Size: 91.33 KB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.