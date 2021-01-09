UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 2, 2021)

Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jake Mooney assigned with Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 Construction Diving Detachment Alfa (CDD/A) and Diver 2nd Class Jake Thompson assigned with USCG Regional Dive Locker West deploy a remotely operated underwater vehicle to survey a mooring buoy for repairs off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA, September 2, 2021. CDD/A is executing their Divers Training Exercise during the detachment’s 12-month homeport training cycle prior to being certified as “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class David Madmon)

