    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Chatman 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 7, 2021)
    Divers and support staff from Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, USCG Regional Dive Locker West, and Southwest Regional Maintenance Center standing on the deck of the Diane G during the joint Divers Training Exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA on September 7, 2021. Construction Diving Detachment Alfa is executing their Divers Training Exercise during the detachment’s 12-month homeport training cycle prior to being certified as “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Joseph Hophan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:13
    Photo ID: 6859109
    VIRIN: 210907-N-XP368-434
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 443.64 KB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Operations
    Underwater
    Waterfront

