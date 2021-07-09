UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 7, 2021)

Divers and support staff from Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, USCG Regional Dive Locker West, and Southwest Regional Maintenance Center standing on the deck of the Diane G during the joint Divers Training Exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA on September 7, 2021. Construction Diving Detachment Alfa is executing their Divers Training Exercise during the detachment’s 12-month homeport training cycle prior to being certified as “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Joseph Hophan)

