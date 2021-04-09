SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 4, 2021)
Equipment Operator 1st Class Chris Rivera and Builder 1st Class Jesus Saucedo, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 Construction Diving Detachment Alfa (CDD/A), gives a pre-dive brief on charge placement prior to the execution of precision demolition off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA on September 4, 2021. CDD/A is executing their Divers Training Exercise during the detachment’s 12-month homeport training cycle prior to being certified as “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class David Madmon/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 18:13
|Photo ID:
|6859107
|VIRIN:
|210904-N-XP368-911
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|195.86 KB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT