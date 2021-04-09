SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, California (September 4, 2021)

Equipment Operator 1st Class Chris Rivera and Builder 1st Class Jesus Saucedo, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 Construction Diving Detachment Alfa (CDD/A), gives a pre-dive brief on charge placement prior to the execution of precision demolition off the coast of San Clemente Island, CA on September 4, 2021. CDD/A is executing their Divers Training Exercise during the detachment’s 12-month homeport training cycle prior to being certified as “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class David Madmon/released)

This work, UCT 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alfa Divers Training Exercise, by PO2 Ryan Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.