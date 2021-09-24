National Guard soldiers work with the Humane Association

JuJu Null, 3, showes off his new puppy Martin at the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Association in Charleston, W.Va., September 24, 2021. From left, West Virginia Army National Guard Recruiter Staff Sgt. Christopher Queen, Null, Daylin Null and Cpt. Catherine Morgan, commander of the 153rd Public Affairs Detachment, Joint Forces Headquarters. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

