West Virginia National Guard recruiter Staff Sgt. Christopher Queen and Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller, 153rd Public Affairs Detachemnt, walk Rocky and Oakley, rescue dogs from the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Association in Charleston, W.Va., September 24, 2021. Using physical fitness time to walk dogs was planned by the 153rd PAC commander as part of a drill weekend. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 15:26
|Photo ID:
|6856841
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-HY815-732
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|22.66 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard soldiers work with the Humane Association [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT