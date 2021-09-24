West Virginia National Guard recruiter Staff Sgt. Christopher Queen and Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller, 153rd Public Affairs Detachemnt, walk Rocky and Oakley, rescue dogs from the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Association in Charleston, W.Va., September 24, 2021. Using physical fitness time to walk dogs was planned by the 153rd PAC commander as part of a drill weekend. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 15:26 Photo ID: 6856841 VIRIN: 210924-A-HY815-732 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 22.66 MB Location: WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard soldiers work with the Humane Association [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.