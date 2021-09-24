West Virginia soldiers recover physically and mentally.

From left, West Virginia National Guard soldiers Sgt. Zoe Morris, Sgt. Steve Gifford, and Cpt. Catherine Morgan of the 153rd Public Affairs Detachment, volunteer to walk dogs in Charleston, W.Va. as part of their physical fitness training recovery day. The recovery was scheduled the day after succefully completing the Army Combat Fitness Test, September 24, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

