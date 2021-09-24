West Virginia Army National Guard Soldier Sgt. Zoe Morris, 153rd Public Affairs Det., Joint Forces Headquarters, introduces Oakley to Charleston resident JuJu Null, 3, at the Kanawha/Charleston Human Association in Charleston, W.Va. The 153rd volunteered to walk dogs as part of their physical training recovery day, September 24, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6856837 VIRIN: 210924-A-HY815-499 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.09 MB Location: WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Virginia soldiers recover physically and mentally. [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.