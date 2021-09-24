Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard soldiers work with the Humane Association

    National Guard soldiers work with the Humane Association

    WV, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    West Virginia Army National Guard Soldier Staff Sgt. Mickey MIller, 153rd Public Affairs Det., Joint Forces Headquarters, walks Oakley, a rescue dog from the Kanawha/Charelston Humane Association in Charleston, W.Va. The 153rd Public Affairs used this volunteer oppurtunity to combine physical fitness, recovery and community support on September 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

    West Virginia National Guard
    Canine
    Humane Association
    Humane Society

