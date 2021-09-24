West Virginia Army National Guard Soldier Sgt. Zoe Morris, with the 153rd Public Affairs Det., Joint Forces Headquarters, uses her physical fitness recovery day to walk dogs at the Kanawha/Charleston Human Society in Charleston, W.Va., September 24, 2021. Using physical fitness time to walk dogs was planned by the 153rd PAC commander as part of their drill weekend. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6856838 VIRIN: 210924-A-HY815-539 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.45 MB Location: WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recovery with the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Association [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.