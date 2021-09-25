Brigadier Gen. Maria A. Juarez, deputy commanding general for support, 88th Readiness Division, and Dr. Warren G. Harding III, grandnephew of former President Warren G. Harding, render honors to a wreath memorializing the former president during a ceremony in Marion, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2021. Each year a wreath is placed on behalf of the current president to honor the life and legacy of Harding.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6856764 VIRIN: 210925-A-SX453-1046 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.47 MB Location: MARION, OH, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.