The wreath honoring former President Warren G. Harding stands in the tomb honoring him in Marion, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2021. The annual ceremony honors the life and legacy of the 23rd president of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6856760
|VIRIN:
|210925-A-SX453-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|MARION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
