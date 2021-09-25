Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony

    MARION, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    The wreath honoring former President Warren G. Harding stands in the tomb honoring him in Marion, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2021. The annual ceremony honors the life and legacy of the 23rd president of the United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Location: MARION, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    President
    Ohio
    Marion
    Wreath Laying Ceremony
    Warren G. Harding
    88th Readiness Division

