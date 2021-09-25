Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony

Brigadier Gen. Maria A. Juarez, deputy commanding general for support, 88th Readiness Division, gives a speech honoring former President Warren G. Harding to a crowd of family members and visitors at the Marion, Ohio, tomb, Sept. 25, 2021. Each year, a wreath is placed at the tomb on behalf of the current president by a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.
