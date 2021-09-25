Wreathes places at the tomb of former President Warren G. Harding and his wife, Florence Kling Haring, at the Marion, Ohio, tomb for the 23rd President of the United States, Sept. 25, 2021. To commemorate each year, a wreath is placed at the tomb by a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, on behalf of the sitting president, as well as a member of the Harding family.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6856766 VIRIN: 210925-A-SX453-1057 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.4 MB Location: MARION, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.