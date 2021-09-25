Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony

    MARION, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Wreathes places at the tomb of former President Warren G. Harding and his wife, Florence Kling Haring, at the Marion, Ohio, tomb for the 23rd President of the United States, Sept. 25, 2021. To commemorate each year, a wreath is placed at the tomb by a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, on behalf of the sitting president, as well as a member of the Harding family.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6856766
    VIRIN: 210925-A-SX453-1057
    Location: MARION, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Ohio
    Marion
    Wreath Laying Ceremony
    Warren G. Harding
    88th Readiness Division

