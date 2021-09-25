Brigadier Gen. Maria A. Juarez, deputy commanding general for support, 88th Readiness Division, gives a speech honoring the 23rd President of the United States, Warren G. Harding, at the Marion, Ohio, tomb honoring him, Sept. 25, 2021. Juarez represented current President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., by placing the wreath and speaking about the life and legacy of Harding.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6856761 VIRIN: 210925-A-SX453-1032 Resolution: 4939x3531 Size: 7.65 MB Location: MARION, OH, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.