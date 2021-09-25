Warren G. Harding Wreath Laying Ceremony

Brigadier Gen. Maria A. Juarez, deputy commanding general for support, 88th Readiness Division, and Vicki Hoffman Cobb, grandniece of former President Warren G. Harding, place a wreath at the tomb of Harding's wife, Florence Kling Harding, at the Marion, Ohio, tomb, Sept. 25, 2021.
