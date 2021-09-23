Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Juan Ortega, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base, supervises evacuee children during Afghanistan evacuation operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Ortega supported Ramstein by distributing clothes to the evacuees as well as supervised evacuee children while they watched movies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:11
    Photo ID: 6855140
    VIRIN: 210923-F-GK375-1008
    Resolution: 2540x2769
    Size: 407.68 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Evacuation
    USAF
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT