Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force Airman Juan Ortega, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base, supervises evacuee children during Afghanistan evacuation operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Ortega supported Ramstein by distributing clothes to the evacuees as well as supervised evacuee children while they watched movies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

