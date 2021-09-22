Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations [Image 4 of 6]

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Prinz Matthew Josef Singson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, is responsible for providing mission critical voice, data and video services at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Singson assisted with the Afghan evacuation by setting up radios for Airmen to use at the transient shelters. Singson also helped an evacuee child reunite with his mother. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:11
    Photo ID: 6855138
    VIRIN: 210922-F-GK375-1053
    Resolution: 5240x3087
    Size: 952.12 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Evacuation
    USAF
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT