Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Prinz Matthew Josef Singson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, is responsible for providing mission critical voice, data and video services at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Singson assisted with the Afghan evacuation by setting up radios for Airmen to use at the transient shelters. Singson also helped an evacuee child reunite with his mother. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

