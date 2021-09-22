Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force Airman Jacqueline Mciver, 603rd Air Communication Squadron cyber transport technician, is responsible for troubleshooting network systems equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Mciver assisted with the Afghan evacuation by providing evacuees with water and meals. Mciver also prepared and brought meals to injured women in the medical tents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

