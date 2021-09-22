Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jacqueline Mciver, 603rd Air Communication Squadron cyber transport technician, is responsible for troubleshooting network systems equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Mciver assisted with the Afghan evacuation by providing evacuees with water and meals. Mciver also prepared and brought meals to injured women in the medical tents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:11
    Photo ID: 6855139
    VIRIN: 210922-F-GK375-1067
    Resolution: 4764x2431
    Size: 629.92 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations
    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Evacuation
    USAF
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT