Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yoonjae Chung, 603rd Air Communication Squadron cyber transport technician, is responsible for managing computer network hardware and communication equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Chung volunteered to support the Afghan evacuation by preparing and serving meals to evacuees and by cleaning the transient living quarters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
