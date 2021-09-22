Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nehemiah Joslin, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, is responsible for maintaining dorms for Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Joslin supported the Afghan evacuation by working with the 786th CES to set up 31 water storage tanks containing approximately 8,000 gallons of water, which provided evacuees showers and the means to wash their clothes as well as refill water bottles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

