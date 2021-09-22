Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nehemiah Joslin, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, is responsible for maintaining dorms for Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Joslin supported the Afghan evacuation by working with the 786th CES to set up 31 water storage tanks containing approximately 8,000 gallons of water, which provided evacuees showers and the means to wash their clothes as well as refill water bottles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:11
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Airmen
    Evacuation
    USAF
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

