U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron and 86th CES stand in front of a water distribution vehicle at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. CE Airmen used the water distribution truck daily to refill 31 water storage tanks containing approximately 8,000 gallons of water. The water storage containers provided evacuees with a water source to take showers, wash their clothes and refill water bottles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:11 Photo ID: 6855136 VIRIN: 210922-F-GK375-1087 Resolution: 4795x3564 Size: 1.85 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Airmen support Afghan evacuation operations [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.