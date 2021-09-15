52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erin Williamson, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, walks in front of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons during a short-notice Agile Combat Employment deployment at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. The importance of ACE operations is that they provide maneuverability and survivability for a fighter fleet during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

