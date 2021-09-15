U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erin Williamson, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, walks in front of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons during a short-notice Agile Combat Employment deployment at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. The importance of ACE operations is that they provide maneuverability and survivability for a fighter fleet during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6854088
|VIRIN:
|210915-F-SS755-0288
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
