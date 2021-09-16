Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15]

    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diego-Romario Green, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to give a single point receptacle nozzle to a crew chief during a short-notice Agile Combat Employment deployment at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2021. ACE operations provide maneuverability and survivability for a fighter fleet during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6854090
    VIRIN: 210916-F-SS755-0259
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Fuel
    ACE
    partnership
    deployment
    SEAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT