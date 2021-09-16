52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diego-Romario Green, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to give a single point receptacle nozzle to a crew chief during a short-notice Agile Combat Employment deployment at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2021. ACE operations provide maneuverability and survivability for a fighter fleet during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

Date Taken: 09.16.2021
Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL