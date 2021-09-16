U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diego-Romario Green, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to give a single point receptacle nozzle to a crew chief during a short-notice Agile Combat Employment deployment at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2021. ACE operations provide maneuverability and survivability for a fighter fleet during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6854090
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-SS755-0259
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
