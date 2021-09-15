U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, steps to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. 480th FS pilots participated in the Suppression of Enemy Air Defense phase of the weapons instructor course that also included pilots from Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:08 Photo ID: 6854086 VIRIN: 210915-F-SS755-0107 Resolution: 7119x4746 Size: 5.46 MB Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.