U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, steps to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. 480th FS pilots participated in the Suppression of Enemy Air Defense phase of the weapons instructor course that also included pilots from Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6854086
|VIRIN:
|210915-F-SS755-0107
|Resolution:
|7119x4746
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
LEAVE A COMMENT