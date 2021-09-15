Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 12 of 15]

    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, steps to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. 480th FS pilots participated in the Suppression of Enemy Air Defense phase of the weapons instructor course that also included pilots from Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6854086
    VIRIN: 210915-F-SS755-0107
    Resolution: 7119x4746
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NATO
    ACE
    Deployment
    SEAD
    Agile Combat Employment

