    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 13 of 15]

    52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vanessa Reddekopp, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to help launch F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. U.S. Air Force Airmen were in the Netherlands to execute a short-notice Agile Combat Employment deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6854087
    VIRIN: 210915-F-SS755-0223
    Resolution: 6824x3839
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    partnership
    training
    SEAD
    Agile Combat Employment deployment

