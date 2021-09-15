U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Merriman, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, completes an intake and exhaust inspection of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, September 15, 2021. Crew chiefs inspect the intake for possible damage after every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:08 Photo ID: 6854085 VIRIN: 210915-F-SS755-0067 Resolution: 6903x3883 Size: 4.69 MB Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.