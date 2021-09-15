U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Merriman, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, completes an intake and exhaust inspection of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, September 15, 2021. Crew chiefs inspect the intake for possible damage after every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6854085
|VIRIN:
|210915-F-SS755-0067
|Resolution:
|6903x3883
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd FW ACE Deployment to the Netherlands
