Putting F-16 Engines to the Test

Mr. Chad McClure, 52nd Maintenance Squadron engine repairer, performs a post-test inspection on an F-16 engine inside of an engine test cell July 30, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. During this crucial step in the process, McClure collects a sample of oil from the engine that will then be analyzed for any signs of wear and tear that can’t be seen from the outside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

