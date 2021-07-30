Putting F-16 Engines to the Test

Mr. Chad McClure, 52nd Maintenance Squadron engine repairer, performs a pre-test inspection on an F-16 engine at an engine test cell July 30, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This is one of a few test cells on the base where engines from across USAFE are tested periodically to ensure they are running in top condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

