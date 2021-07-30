Putting F-16 Engines to the Test

Staff Sgt. Aaron Rann, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman (left), and Mr. Michael Kohlwey, 52nd Maintenance Squadron engine repairer (right), await the green light to begin an engine test July 30, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. From this control room, Rann and Kohlwey are able to see a large range of data from the engines they test in order to determine if there are any issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

