Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test [Image 4 of 8]

    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Staff Sgt. Aaron Rann, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, pushes the throttle forward to bring an F-16 engine to full burn during an engine test July 30, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The test cab provided aerospace propulsion craftsman like Rann to run in-depth diagnostics on an engine while running it next door in the test cell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 06:02
    Photo ID: 6853340
    VIRIN: 210730-F-GK113-003
    Resolution: 7450x4839
    Size: 31.3 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting F-16 Engines to the Test [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test
    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test
    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test
    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test
    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test
    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test
    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test
    Putting F-16 Engines to the Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    F-16
    fighter jet
    engines
    maintenance
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT