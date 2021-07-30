Staff Sgt. Aaron Rann, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, pushes the throttle forward to bring an F-16 engine to full burn during an engine test July 30, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The test cab provided aerospace propulsion craftsman like Rann to run in-depth diagnostics on an engine while running it next door in the test cell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 06:02
|Photo ID:
|6853340
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-GK113-003
|Resolution:
|7450x4839
|Size:
|31.3 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Putting F-16 Engines to the Test [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
