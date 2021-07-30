Putting F-16 Engines to the Test

Staff Sgt. Aaron Rann, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman (left), and Mr. Michael Kohlwey, 52nd Maintenance Squadron engine repairer (right), compile data gathered during an engine test and look for any red flags that may indicate an issue with the engine’s performance July 30, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Much like the engine in your car, F-16 engines need to be tested, inspected and serviced after a certain amount of time, regardless if an issue is present or not, to make sure it is running efficiently and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

