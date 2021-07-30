Mr. Chad McClure, 52nd Maintenance Squadron engine repairer, holds a freshly collected vile of oil that was collected from an F-16 engine after an engine test July 30, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This oil will be sent to the technicians at the non-destructive inspection shop who will look to see if there are microscopic pieces of metal in it, which would indicate there is internal wear on the engine that needs to be fixed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 06:02 Photo ID: 6853341 VIRIN: 210730-F-GK113-008 Resolution: 5347x3608 Size: 14.27 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting F-16 Engines to the Test [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.